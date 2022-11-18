The Pittsburgh Pirates traded infielder Kevin Newman to the Cincinnati Reds for right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta on Friday night.
In 2022, Newman hit .288 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 78 games played.
The 26-year-old Moreta went 0-2 with one save, a 5.40 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 13 walks and a .227 opponents average in 38 1/3 innings for the Reds. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder posted 17 scoreless appearances over his last 20 outings of the season after June 19, posting a 2.92 ERA with 23 strikeouts and a .195 opponents average in that time. Moreta had 10 outings of greater than one inning pitched on the season, including each of his final five appearances.
In 28 games with Triple-A Louisville in 2022, Moreta went 3-4 with one save, a 3.95 ERA, 28 strikeouts and a .295 opponent average in 27 1/3 innings. In 2021, he was named the Reds’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year after he went 6-0 with eight saves, a 1.02 ERA, 58 strikeouts and .164 opponents average in 53 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Louisville.
Moreta made his big league debut on Sept. 26, 2021, and appeared in five games that season, posting a 2.45 ERA with a .154 opponents average. He entered the 2022 campaign ranked by Baseball America as the No. 15 prospect in Cincinnati’s system.
Newman, 29, was the Pirates’ first-round selection in the 2015 draft out of the University of Arizona. He combined to hit .260 (402-for-1,545) with 67 doubles, 11 triples, 20 home runs and 143 RBIs in 431 career games over parts of five seasons with Pittsburgh.
Recently acquired outfielder Miguel Andújar and the Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000 one-year contract on Friday.
Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
Pittsburgh also tendered 2023 contracts to five arbitration-eligible players in starting pitchers J.T. Brubaker and Mitch Keller, relievers Robert Stephenson and Duane Underwood Jr. and first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who was brought over from Tampa Bay in a trade last week.
The Pirates, coming off a second straight 100-loss season (62-100), did not offer contracts to catcher Tyler Heineman and reliever Manny Bañuelos.
