LAKELAND, Fla. – A five-run eighth inning helped the Detroit Tigers close the game and finish Wednesday’s game with a 6-6 tie at Publix Field.
Pittsburgh’s Hunter Owen hit a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning.
Hoy Park and Michael Perez also homered for Pittsburgh (3-2-1).
Derek Hill and Ryan Kreidler each blasted home runs for Detroit (1-3-2).
Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz provided two hits, including a single that had an exit velocity of 113.4 miles per hour, the hardest hit ball in play by a Grapefruit League player this spring.
Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe struck out four batters in 2.2 innings. Austin Brice allowed five runs, including a grand slam.
Mitch Keller is expected to start for the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Thursday against the Phillies. The game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet.
