LAKELAND, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates scored one run in the top of the ninth inning and force a 6-6 tie on Friday night in Grapefruit League play.
Ke'Bryan Hayes (fourth) and Connor Joe (first) each homered for the 9-14-4 Pirates.
Nick Maton blasted his fifth home run of the spring for 12-16-2 Detroit.
Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds has hit safely in three straight and four of his past five games (6-for-16, .375 average) after going 1-for-4 with a double on Friday.
Joe connected for his first homer of the spring with a two-run shot in the first inning as part of a two-hit night. Ji Man Choi went 2-for-4 with a double and has hit safely in six of his past seven games, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Hayes extended his hitting streak to six games after going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Hayes is 9-for-18 with a double, two homers and four RBIs during his current six-game hitting streak.
Pittsburgh reliever Dauri Moreta struck out two batters in one scoreless inning to lower his ERA to 1.04 after his first nine appearances. Moreta’s 12 strikeouts are the most among Pirates relievers this spring.
Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae went 1-for-1 with two stolen bases off the bench and is now 5-for-10 in his past four games.
Pirates starter Roansy Contreras allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings in his second appearance (first start) since returning from the World Baseball Classic.
