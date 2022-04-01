BRADENTON, Fla. – Tsung-Che Cheng hit a game-tying three-run home run in the ninth inning for the Pittsburgh Pirates to force a 6-6 tie on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pittsburgh’s Bligh Madris homered for the third time in his first 12 at-bats with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. Madris is now 5-for-12 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs.
Pirates (5-5-4) starter Jose Quintana allowed two runs on four hits in four innings.
Pittsburgh’s Roberto Perez connected for his first homer of the spring. Daniel Vogelbach recorded a pair of hits.
Pirates right-hander Wil Crowe retired six of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings.
The Pirates will send JT Brubaker to the mound to face Boston at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.
