PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms with undrafted right-handed pitcher Noah Takacs on Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound hurler from Cal State Sacramento University will report to the Florida Complex League.
Takacs went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in three starts over 15 innings in 2023. He made 16 appearances, including 10 starts, in 2022 at Cal State Sacramento while recording a 1-3 record. Takacs spent his entire collegiate career at Cal State Sacramento, going 3-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 28 appearances, 17 starts, over 83 2/3 innings. He played basketball and baseball at Oak Bay High School in Victoria, British Columbia, where he was a a two-time team captain in basketball and the team captain as a senior for the baseball team.
