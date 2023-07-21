Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over Pittsburgh. Pirates rookie Henry Davis became the first major league player to homer twice off Ohtani while getting three total hits. The Angels bailed out Ohtani with their own power display. Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and Trey Cabbage hit his first major league homer in the fourth before Zach Neto and Taylor Ward homered in the fifth.