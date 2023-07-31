The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signing of undrafted catcher Luke Scherrer. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound backstop from California graduated from Yucaipa High School and will report to the Florida Complex League.
Scherrer was rated as the No. 10 prospect among catchers by Perfect Game in the class of 2023 (131st overall). He was named the MVP of the Citrus Belt League as a senior at Yucaipa High School, where he hit .350 with 16 doubles, one home run and 20 RBIs. Scherrer had the best pop time (1.8) at the 2022 Perfect Game national showcase. He was committed to playing at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before signing with the Pirates. Scherrer hit .450 with three home runs and 27 RBIs as a junior at Yucaipa High School.
He hit .391 with 27 hits, including four doubles, a pair of triples, three home runs and 23 RBI and was named to the Citrus Belt League first team as a sophomore (he also played 10 varsity games as a freshman). He was rated by Prep Baseball Report 56th in the nation, 12th in the state and also as the No. 1 catcher in California in 2022.
