The Pittsburgh Pirates signed shortstop Nick Gonzales, the club’s first round selection (seventh overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, on Wednesday. Gonzales will receive a signing bonus of $5,432,400, the slot’s full value.
“We are thrilled to add Nick Gonzales to the Pirates family,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “Nick has been an elite performer at every level of his baseball career. Nick has a broad skill set which allows him to impact multiple areas of the game. Just as importantly, Nick has demonstrated a deep passion for the game and for learning and improvement.
“We believe those qualities will allow him to continue finding new levels of performance and, one day, to become a valuable member of our Major League team. We welcome Nick and his family to the Pirates.”
Gonzales was named the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Player of the Year in 2020 and a first-team All-American by the same publication after hitting .448 (26-for-58) with three doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 16 games for New Mexico State.
Gonzales also ranked first in the NCAA in 2020 in home runs (12), runs scored (28), RBIs (36) and total bases (67). He also owned a nation-best on-base streak of 82 games.
In 2019, Gonzales led the nation in batting average (.432). Gonzales was named the MVP of the prestigious Cape Cod League in 2019 after hitting .351 (54-for-154) with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 42 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.