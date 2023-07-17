The Pittsburgh Pirates signed three more players from their 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.
Pittsburgh agreed to deals with third-round third baseman Garret Forrester (signed for $775,000 with slot value of $990,300), eighth-round right-handed pitcher Austin Strickland and 13th-round second baseman Charles McAdoo. All three players will report to the Florida Complex League.
Forrester is a 6-foot-1, 208-pound infielder from Oregon State University. He was named to the 2022 and 2023 Pac-12 first teams. Forrester became the ninth player all-time from Oregon State to be drafted by the Pirates (first since Michael Gretler in 2018). He was a three-year letterwinner at Oregon State, where he hit .326 with 31 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs and 144 RBIs in 177 games (173 starts). Forrest tied current Baltimore Orioles cather Adley Rutschman for the most career walks (156) in Oregon State history. He hit .341 (79-for-232) with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and a team-high tying 59 walks in 61 games (61 starts) in 2023 for Oregon State. Forrester reached base safely in each of his final 60 games to end the 2023 season. He was named the MVP of the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament. His dad, Gary, played in the California Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers farm systems from 1989-91.
Strickland is a 6-2, 210-pound hurler from the University of Kentucky. He went 4-2 with a 5.04 ERA (55.1ip/31er) and 58 strikeouts in 20 appearances (three starts) over 55 1/3 innings in 2023. Strickland tossed a career-high 6 2/3 innings and punched out a career-high seven batters in his May 20, 2023 start against Florida. He spent the 2022 summer with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod League, where he had a 4.05 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings. Strickland pitched 18 innings and struck out 21 batters over five starts with the Kalamazoo Growlers of the Northwoods League in the summer of 2021. He went 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA, 34 strikeouts and a .221 batting average against in 16 appearances (one start) during the 2021 season.
McAdoo is listed at 6-2 and 210 pounds from San Jose State University. He was named to the 2022 and 2023 Mountain West Conference first teams. McAdoo hit .325 (76-for-234) with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, a .409 on-base percentage and .543 slugging percentage in 58 games in 2023. He hit .345 (79-for-229) with 23 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, a .406 OBP and a .629 slugging percentage in 56 games in 2022 at San Jose State. McAdoo recorded a San Jose State-record 44-game on-base streak in 2022. His cousin, James Michael McAdoo, won two NBA titles as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and 2017. His cousin, Bob McAdoo, won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1982 and 1985.
The Pirates have signed seven of their 21 players from the 2023 draft.
