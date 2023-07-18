The Pittsburgh Pirates signed 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Louisiana State University right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes on Tuesday.
Skenes reportedly received a record-breaking $9.2 million bonus. Slot value for the No. 1 pick was $9,721,000. Skenes' bonus broke the previous record set by 2020 No. 1 pick and current Detroit Tiger Spencer Torkelson ($8,416,300).
The 21-year-old Skenes was rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft while also being ranked by Baseball America as the No. 2 prospect.
Coming into the draft, Baseball America rated Skenes as having the best fastball, best breaking ball, third in best control and fifth in best changeup in this year’s college class. Baseball America also rated Skenes as the best athlete among this year’s college class.
Skenes went 13-2 with five shutouts, two complete games, a 1.69 ERA, Southeastern Conference-record 209 strikeouts, 20 walks and .165 batting average against in 19 starts over 122 2/3 innings for the NCAA-champion Tigers this past season. Fifty percent of his innings were three up, three down in 2023. Skenes took home 2023 D1Baseball player of the year honors and was the SEC pitcher of the year after spending his first two seasons at the Air Force Academy.
Skenes also won the College World Series most outstanding player award after going 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 21 strikeouts in two starts in Omaha. The 2023 first-team Baseball America All-American also took home this year’s Dick Howser Award (national college baseball player of the year) after finishing second in the nation in ERA (1.69), third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45) and fifth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).
Skenes will begin his professional career in the Florida Complex League.
