The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signings of three right-handed pitchers, Competitive Balance Round A selection Carmen Mlodzinski, second-round pick Jared Jones and third-round pick Nick Garcia, from the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. All six players drafted by the club have been signed well ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
The 21-year-old Mlodzinski (selected 31st overall) made four starts for South Carolina this past season. Mlodzinski, rated No. 21 by MLBPipeline.com, posted a 2.84 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings of work. The right-handed pitcher signed for $2.05 million, which is below slot value of $2.312 million.
“We are very excited to add Carmen to the Pirates organization,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “Carmen is strong, physical, moves well on the mound and shows plus stuff. His performance continued to improve during his time in college, culminating in a dominant summer in the Cape Cod League and a promising start to 2020 before the shutdown. We look forward to helping Carmen continue his development as a starting pitcher.”
The 18-year-old Jones, selected 44th overall, was rated as the No. 41 overall draft prospect by Baseball America. Jones, a Texas signee, finished his high school career at La Mirada (California) High School with a 20-6 record, 0.89 ERA and .150 batting average against. During his senior year, Jones also posted a 0.82 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 17 innings of work. Jones signed for $2.2 million, which is above slot value of $1,689,500.
“We are fortunate to add Jared to a growing group of young pitching prospects with the Pirates,” said Cherington. “Jared is one of the best athletes out of this year’s high school pitching class. He has elite arm speed and excellent raw stuff. We are equally impressed with his maturity and passion for the game. We look forward to working with Jared in a Pirates uniform.”
The 21-year-old Garcia, selected 79th overall, was rated as the No. 70 overall draft prospect by MLBPipeline.com.
Garcia went 4-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts in five starts this past season for Chapman (California) University. Garcia was a 2019 All-American after going 9-0 with 12 saves, a 0.64 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 30 appearances, helping Chapman win the Division III national title. He signed for $1.2 million, which is above slot value of $780,400.
“Nick hasn’t been pitching for long but already does a lot of things we’d look for in a starting pitcher,” said Cherington. “He’s big, strong, moves really well, shows very good fastball qualities and a strong breaking ball. We believe Nick is just scratching the surface and we are excited to work with him.”
The Pirates also signed undrafted Chapman catcher Joe Jimenez, who hit .348 (16-for-46) with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 2020 as a senior.
