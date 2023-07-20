PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Pirates signed five pitchers from their 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft class on Thursday.
Competitive Balance Round B pick right-hander Zander Mueth, 11th-round left-hander Magdiel Cotto, 12th-round right-hander Khristian Curtis, 19th-round right-hander Tyler Kennedy and undrafted right-hander Ronaldo Gallo. All five will report to the Florida Complex League.
Mueth stands 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds from Belleville East (Illinois) High School. He was rated 83rd by MLB Pipeline among the top 250 draft prospects and ranked No. 33 in the high school class by Perfect Game. Mueth, who was committed to play at the University of Mississippi, signed for $1.8 million, above slot value for the No. 67 pick at $1,128,200. He recorded a 3.38 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings as a senior at Belleville East High School. Mueth limited opposing hitters to a .173 batting average against while recording a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings during his junior year in high school. He played in the 2022 Perfect Game All-American Game. Mueth also played basketball, soccer and track and field growing up, participating in the high jump and relays.
Cotto is 6-4 and 250 pounds from the University of Kentucky. He was ranked No. 68 in 2023 among MLB draft college prospects by D1Baseball. Cotto went 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 16 relief appearances as a junior over 18 innings in 2023. He began his collegiate career in 2021 at the University of South Carolina before transferring to Kentucky. Cotto started in the Cape Cod League’s All-Star Game in 2022 with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. He was tabbed by Prep Baseball Report as the top player in the state of South Carolina in 2020 and was rated as the top left-handed pitcher and third-best hurler from the state of South Carolina by Perfect Game.
Curtis is listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds from Arizona State University. He went 4-3 with a 7.03 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 15 appearances (14 starts) over 64 innings as a junior in 2023. Curtis began his collegeiate career at Texas A&M, where he went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 19 frames in five starts in 2022. He was a three-year letterwinner at Port Neches-Groves (Texas) High School, where he earned all-district first-team honors as a senior.
Kennedy is 6-4 and 225 pounds from Florida SouthWestern State College. He went 4-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 14 appearances (13 starts) over 48 2/3 innings in 2023. Kennedy played for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League in the summer of 2023, where he went 1-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17 frames in five starts. He began his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh in 2022 and played at Georgia Premier Academy, where he posted a 1.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 54 innings during his senior year.
Gallo stands 6-6 and weighs 183 pounds from the University of Miami. He went 2-4 with a 7.55 ERA in 24 appearances (nine starts) over 39 1/3 innings in 2023. Gallo went 3-0 with a 3.47 ERA and and 42 strikeouts as a sophomore in 2022 with Miami. He was a three-year varsity letterman at Miami Southridge High School, where he earned 9A-16 all-district recognition each season.
The Pirates have now signed 19 of their 21 selections from the 2023 draft.
