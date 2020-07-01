The Pittsburgh Pirates signed 2020 fourth-round pick Jack Hartman, a right-handed pitcher from Appalachian State University.
“Jack hasn’t been pitching for very long but already shows very promising stuff with a fastball/slider combination that we believe has a chance to be very effective at the professional level," Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said. "He’s a strong, physical pitcher with strong character and work ethic. We look forward to working with Jack in a Pirates uniform.”
Hartman, 21, posted a 3.00 ERA with four saves and 22 strikeouts in 12 innings this past spring. Hartman signed for $60,000, below the slot value of $538,200.
