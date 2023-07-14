PITTSBURGH – On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed four picks from the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Second-round shortstop Mitch Jebb, fourth-round right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed, fifth-round right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly and 10th-round right-handed pitcher Landon Tomkins were inked to deals. All four will report to the Florida Complex League in Bradenton.
Jebb is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds from Michigan State University. He was rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 44 prospect in the draft entering the 2023 season. He became Michigan State’s first selection by the Pirates since Cam Vieaux was drafted in the sixth round in 2016. Jebb became Michigan State’s highest draft selection since Mark Mulder was the No. 2 overall pick in the first round in the 1998 draft. He took home Big Ten third-team honors in 2023 while making 50 starts at shortstop for the Spartans. Jebb ranked third in the Big Ten in batting average (.337) in 2023 while also recording 15 doubles, seven triples, one home run, 36 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a .438 on-base percentage in 50 games. The left-handed hitter was selected to the West Division All-Star team for the 2022 Cape Cod League All-Star Game while playing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. He finished the summer of 2022 ranked No. 3 on Baseball America’s top 50 Cape Cod League prospects list. He took home Big Ten third-team honors as a freshman in 2021. Jebb was selected as the John Kobs Most Valuable Player Award recipient as well as the Kirk Gibson offensive player of the year for Michigan State’s team awards as a sophomore in 2022. He led Michigan State while also finishing tied for eighth in the Big Ten with a .356 average in 2022. Jebb was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team after posting a .276 average in 2021.
Reed stands 6-4 and 200 pounds from West Virginia University. He was rated 196th by MLB Pipeline among the top 250 draft prospects. He became the first player from West Virginia to be drafted by the Pirates since pitcher Kim West in 1972. Reed also became the highest-drafted Mountaineer since Alek Manoah was selected 11th overall by the Blue Jays in 2019. He was named to the 2023 Big 12 first team after he went 2-1 with seven saves, a 2.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38 innings. Reed made three appearances (three starts) for the West Virginia Black Bears and Trenton Thunder in 2023 in the MLB Draft League.
Reilly is a 6-3, 208-pound hurler from Vanderbilt University. He went 5-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings over 16 appearances (four starts) in 2023. Reilly recorded 187 strikeouts in 144 innings in his three-year career at Vanderbilt. He averaged 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023, which ranked third on the team.
Tomkins stands 6-3 and 200 pounds from Louisiana Tech University. He went 6-2 with a 3.52 ERA, 75 strikeouts and a .233 batting average against over 76 2/3 innings in 30 appearances (six starts) in 2023. He became the first player drafted by the Pirates out of Louisiana Tech since Mike Jefferson in 2011. Tomkins went 13-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 132 1/3 innings in 74 appearances (six starts) during his three-year career at Louisiana Tech. He began his collegiate career at Hinds (Mississippi) Community College, where he finished with a 1.71 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 innings over two seasons.
