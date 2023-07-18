The Pittsburgh Pirates signed three players from their 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh inked sixth-round left-handed pitcher Hunter Furtado, seventh-round left-handed hurler Jaden Woods and 14th-round right-handed pitcher Garret McMillan to deals. All three will report to the Florida Complex League. Woods signed for slot value of $273,800. McMillan got $150,000, which is $25,000 over slot as a pick outside the top 10 rounds.
Furtado stands 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds from the University of Alabama. He went 1-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 17 appearances (two starts) over 36 innings in 2023. Furtado tossed a season-high five scoreless innings in a win over Kentucky on May 23 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. He ranked third among Alabama relievers with 27 innings pitched in 2023, striking out 71 batters across 68 innings in two seasons at Alabama after transferring from Wake Forest. Furtado was rated seventh among left-handed pitchers and 61st among all players in Florida by Prep Baseball Report. He recorded an 0.37 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 19 innings at The King’s (Florida) Academy during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was coached by former MLB players Brad Wilkerson and Jarrod Saltalamacchia during his high school career. His father, David, played basketball at the University of North Florida and Palm Beach Atlantic University. His mother, Ashlei, played volleyball and tennis at Palm Beach Atlantic University. His sister, Madeline, plays volleyball at Tennessee Tech University...
Woods stands 6-2 and is 205 pounds from the University of Georgia. He went 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 10 appearances (10 starts) over 48 1/3 innings in 2023 with the University of Georgia. Woods struck out a career-high-tying 11 batters in seven innings against No. 14 South Carolina on March 18. He also punched out 11 Princeton hitters over 4 2/3 innings of work in a Feb. 24 victory). Woods was named to the 2021 Southeastern Conference all-freshman team. He struck out 53 batters and held opposing hitters to a .179 average in 53 innings of work across 17 appearances (four starts) in 2021. Woods went 8-5 with a 4.97 ERA, 195 strikeouts and a .213 batting average against over 155 2/3 frames in three seasons at Georgia. He posted a 9-2 record and a 1.18 ERA in 58 innings of work during his junior season at Houston County (Georgia) High School in 2019.
McMillan is 6-4 and 235 pounds from the University of Alabama. He went 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 10 appearances (nine starts) over 42 1/3 innings as a senior in 2023. McMillan went 4-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 16 starts over 86 frames in 2022 for the Crimson Tide. He began his collegiate career at Shelton State (Alabama) Community College, where he helped the team capture the 2021 Alabama Community College Conference championship. McMillan was rated as the No. 19 right-hander and No. 57 player in the state of Alabama by Prep Baseball Report in 2019. The Minnesota Twins selected him in the 2022 19th round.
The Pirates have now signed 11 of their 21 selections from the 2023 draft.
