LOS ANGELES – The Pittsburgh Pirates selected shortstop Termarr Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.
The 18-year-old Johnson was rated the No. 4 prospect in the draft by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America and was tabbed by the latter as the “best pure hitter”, second- “closest to the majors” and tied for third for “best defensive infielder” among high school players in this year’s draft.
MLB Pipeline also rated Johnson as the “best hitter” in this year’s draft class. As a junior in 2021, the five-foot-10, 175-pound left-handed hitter was rated by Baseball America as the No. 1 high school draft prospect in the country after he hit .417 with eight doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 23 stolen bases.
“We are thrilled to select Termarr with the No. 4 overall selection,” Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said. “We held true to our board and selected who we believe was the best available talent. Termarr has the potential to be a middle-of-the-order impact bat at a premium position. He possesses excellent athleticism and equally as good bat-to-ball skills, giving him the potential to join other players to make a significant, everyday impact on future winning Pirates teams.”
Johnson, who graduated from Mays (Georgia) High School, was a 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic selection.
