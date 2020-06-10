The Pittsburgh Pirates selected New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday evening.
The slugging middle infielder has one of the best pure bats in the draft, and it's not simply a product of being inflated by New Mexico's high elevation. Gonzales, 21 and who projects as a second baseman at the big league level, hit a Division I-leading .432 with 16 homers and 80 RBIs, and capped his big year by winning the Cape Cod League MVP award while hitting .351 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 RBIs in the prestigious wooden bat college summer circuit in 2019.
“We are excited to select Nick Gonzales with our first pick,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “Nick has been an elite college performer as a middle infielder both at New Mexico State and summer seasons. We’re equally impressed with the consistent improvement Nick has made since high school. Our area scout, Derrick Van Dusen, and regional crosschecker, Jesse Flores, did great work getting to know Nick as a person and player. We look forward to working with him in a Pirates uniform.”
Gonzales got off to another torrid start this season with his short, compact swing, hitting .448 and leading the country with 12 homers, 36 RBIs, 67 total bases and 28 runs in just 16 games.
Gonzales was rated as the No. 5 player in the draft, according to Baseball America and MLBPipeline.
The Pirates took South Carolina right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski with the 31st overall selection in the Competitive Balance A round. The 21-year-old Mlodzinski was a Baseball America second-team preseason All-American selection as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 at the University of South Carolina. In four starts this season with the Gamecocks, Mlodzinski went 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings of work.
Mlodzinski pitched for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2019, where he went 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA (29.1ip/7er) and 40 strikeouts in six starts after being limited to three starts for South Carolina due to a broken foot.
Mlodzinski struck out 43 batters in 35.2 innings in 19 appearances (seven starts) as a freshman in 2018 with the Gamecocks.
Prior to playing for the University of South Carolina, Mlodzinski was the state’s Class AAAA Player of the Year in 2017. He was also tabbed as a Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American and Atlantic All-Region first-team selection in 2017.
