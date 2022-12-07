SAN DIEGO – The Pittsburgh Pirates selected left-handed pitcher Jose Hernandez with the third overall pick in the major league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Hernandez went a combined 4-4 with eight saves, a 3.32 ERA, 69 strikeouts, a .215 batting average against and 1.21 WHIP in 51 appearances between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa in the Los Angeles Dodgers system in 2022.
The 6-foot-3 southpaw began the 2022 season with Great Lakes, where he was charged with one earned run, struck out 18 batters and recorded a .156 batting average against and 0.98 WHIP in his last 13 appearances before being promoted to Double-A on May 28.
During his last 15 outings from August 7 through the end of the season with Tulsa, he recorded a 2.93 ERA, 26 strikeouts, .135 batting average against and 1.04 WHIP.
Hernandez was originally signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent on May 12, 2016.
Since beginning his professional career in the Dominican Summer League in 2016, Hernandez has gone 17-10 with nine saves, a 3.41 ERA, 14 home runs allowed, 231 strikeouts, 206 innings, .223 batting average against and 1.29 WHIP in 120 appearances (21 starts).
• The Cincinnati Reds took former Pirates farmhand Blake Sabol with the fourth overall selection in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.
Sabol, 24, spent the 2022 season with the Altoona Curve and Indianapolis Indians. The left-handed hitting catcher and outfielder batted .284 with 19 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 75 RBIs in 2022. The 2019 seventh-round pick hit .281 with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 98 games with the Curve in 2022.
