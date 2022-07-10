Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher David Bednar has been named to the National League All-Star team for this year’s game at Dodger Stadium on July 19.
The 27-year-old Bednar has emerged as one of the top closers in the game during his second season with the Pirates to earn his first All-Star nod.
Bednar has recorded a National League-leading five multi-inning saves this season, which are the third-most in MLB behind Baltimore’s Jorge Lopez and Kansas City’s Scott Barlow with six apiece.
In 34 games, Bednar has a 3-2 record and 2.63 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 41 innings of work. The Mars native has converted 15 of his 18 save opportunities.
Bednar, a 35th round pick out of Lafayette College by the San Diego Padres in 2016, was named the National League reliever of the month for May after going 2-1 with seven saves (eight opportunities), a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 12 appearances. He began the season by posting a 0.75 ERA in his first 20 appearances while converting each of his first nine save opportunities.
Since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, Bednar has also produced the seventh-best ERA (2.24), sixth-most strikeouts (130), tied for the 10th-lowest WHIP (0.97) and ninth-best mark in baserunners allowed per nine innings (8.94) among all National League relievers.
Bednar (Mars Area High School) is the first Pirates player since Dick Groat (Swissvale High School) in 1962 to play in the All-Star Game from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL).
