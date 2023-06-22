The Pittsburgh Pirates, in partnership with Nike, unveiled their City Connect uniform on Thursday.
The uniforms will be worn for the first time on Tuesday as the Pirates take on the San Diego Padres at PNC Park.
The City Connect jersey represents a club and a city that’s proud of its past and excited for the future. Using an innovative, data-driven process, the design takes elements from the city’s steel industry, its three rivers and the checkerboard found in Pittsburgh’s flag, and transforms them into something new – a custom, geometric graphic across the top of the jersey.
The jersey’s bright, golden yellow base celebrates the colorful bridges that connect the city and further exemplifies its movement from old steel to the new focus on medicine and technology.
The “PGH” chest graphic references the technical abbreviation of design/data systems of the future, features a structural font, and is arched similarly to the city’s bridges. Each letter also contains a texture found on the brilliantly engineered Roberto Clemente Bridge. The iconic Pirates “P” on the sleeve sits on a generative image of a baseball.
“We bleed black and gold” above the “jocktag” stresses just how deep the relationship between this club and city really is, inspiring the next generation of local athletes.
“We believe this uniform collaboration with Nike represents what being from Pittsburgh is all about,” Pirates President Travis Williams said. “From a distance, a Pittsburgher is strong, sturdy, quiet, friendly and never showy or overstated. However, get to know someone from the city and you learn that there’s more to them than meets the eye, but you would never guess until you get close to them.
“Pittsburghers are made in the detail, so is this jersey. It pays homage to the uniforms in the '70s, yet when you get close, there is more to it than meets the eye. We are excited to share in this celebration of our great city with our fans beginning June 27.”
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the game on Tuesday for the Pirates City Connect block party on Federal Street. Starting at 4:30 p.m., Federal Street will be buzzing with a live DJ, interactive games, food and drinks, all leading up to special appearances by current Pirates players. The Pirates are scheduled to wear the City Connect uniforms every remaining Friday home game, excluding Clemente Day on Sept. 15.
Nike and MLB created the program in 2021 to celebrate the bond between each club and its city. The uniform series explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their fans unique. The Pirates are the final of six teams to debut the Nike City Connect uniforms during the 2023 season and the 20th club overall.
