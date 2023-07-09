The Pittsburgh Pirates took Michigan State University shortstop Mitch Jebb and Belleville East (Illinois) High School right-handed pitcher Zander Mueth with their final two picks on Day 1 of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Sunday night.
Jebb was taken No. 42 overall in the second round. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound shortstop was rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 46 prospect before the draft. The left-handed hitter started 50 games for the Spartans in 2023 and was named to the Big Ten third team. He ranked third in the Big Ten in batting average (.337) in 2023 while also recording 15 doubles, seven triples, one home run, 36 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a .438 on-base percentage. Jebb was selected to the West Division team for the 2022 Cape Cod League All-Star Game while playing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. He finished the summer of 2022 ranked No. 3 on Baseball America’s top 50 Cape Cod League prospects list. He took home Big Ten third-team honors as a freshman in 2021.
In 2022, Jebb was selected as Michigan State's John Kobs Most Valuable Player Award recipient as well as the Kirk Gibson offensive player of the year for Michigan State. He led Michigan State while also finishing tied for eighth in the Big Ten with a .356 average in 2022. Jebb was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team after posting a .276 average in 2021.
Mueth stands 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds. He was picked 67th overall in the Competitive Balance Round B. Mueth was rated 83rd by MLB Pipeline among the top 250 draft prospects. Muth is signed to play at Mississippi. He was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 33 draft prospect among the class of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.