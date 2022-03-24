BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies played to a 3-3 tie in a rain-shortened five-inning contest on Thursday at LECOM Park.
Pittsburgh’s Yoshi Tsutsugo led off the second inning with a 412-foot home run to center field off Phillies (3-3-1) starter Aaron Nola.
Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins and Mickey Moniak each homered off Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras.
The Pirates (3-2-2) have gone deep in each of their first seven games this spring, hitting a total of 15 long balls.
Pirates outfielder Greg Allen homered for the second time in his first four games with a 411-foot blast to right-center field leading off the third inning.
Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings.
Bryse Wilson is expected to start for the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. Friday on AT&T SportsNet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.