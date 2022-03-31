BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates tallied two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish in a 4-4 tie with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at LECOM Park.
Pittsburgh’s Diego Castillo homered for the third time in two days and fourth time in his past four contests with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Bryan Reynolds blasted a 437-foot solo shot in the third inning.
Baltimore (6-5-2) scored four runs in the sixth inning.
Pirates (5-5-3) starter Zach Thompson struck out four batters in four scoreless innings while throwing a total of 60 pitches. Greg Allen recorded his fourth stolen base of the spring.
Pittsburgh’s 2020 first-round pick, Nick Gonzales, drove in a run with an RBI off the right-center wall. Pittsburgh’s 29 home runs lead the big leagues.
The Pirates host Toronto at 1:05 p.m. Friday with Jose Quintana on the mound.
• On Thursday, the Pirates acquired infielder Josh VanMeter from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa.
The 27-year-old VanMeter played in a career-high 112 games in 2021 with the Diamondbacks, where he hit .212 (58-for-274) with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 RBIs. VanMeter went 18-for-54 (.333) with runners in scoring postion, led the Diamondbacks with 33 pinch-hit at-bats, and had 25 of his 58 hits (43.1%) go for extra bases.
To make room for VanMeter on the 40-man roster, outfielder Jared Oliva has been designated for assignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.