Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been named to the National League team as a reserve for this year’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.
The first-time All-Star earned a trip to this year’s Midsummer Classic through the player ballot. Reynolds, who will join starting second baseman Adam Frazier for this year’s game, gives the Pirates multiple representatives at the All-Star Game for the eighth time in the past 10 Midsummer Classics. He is also the first Pirates outfielder to be named to the All-Star Game since Starling Marte in 2016.
The 26-year-old Reynolds entered Sunday ranked fifth among all National League hitters in batting (.310), third in on-base percentage (.396), seventh in slugging (.540), sixth in on-base plus slugging percentage (.936), tied for fifth in hits (89), tied for sixth in extra base hits (36) and eighth in total bases (155).
Reynolds came into Sunday with a .948 OPS as an outfielder; the fourth-highest in all of Major League Baseball at that position. He trailed fellow All-Stars Jesse Winker (.989), Nick Castellanos (.982) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (.978).
Reynolds has also emerged as one of the top defenders in all of Major League Baseball, ranking second among National League center fielders and seventh in all of MLB with four outs above average. He also ranks 12th in all of the big leagues among position players and fourth among all outfielders in the league in Wins Above Replacement (3.2) according to FanGraphs, trailing only Ronald Acuna Jr. (3.7), Nick Castellanos (3.5) and Cedric Mullins (3.5).
Since breaking into the big leagues in 2019, Reynolds has also been one of the top switch-hitters in all of MLB. He began Sunday ranked first in batting average (.289), second in OPS (.850) and fourth in OBP (.364) and slugging (.486) among all switch-hitters in MLB since the beginning of the 2019 campaign.
Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball's All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and a pitcher.
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the showcase at Denver's Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.
Houston and Toronto have four All-Stars each.
Ohtani received 121 votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced three days after fan-elected starters were revealed.
"The guy's going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn't happen like, ever," Angels manager Joe Maddon said after speaking with AL skipper Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. "So this is the one time ... even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested."
Babe Ruth's pitching days were largely behind him by the time the All-Star Game started in 1933. Ruth made one pitching appearance that year, the final one of his career on the last day of the season. He last pitched with regularity in 1919.
Ohtani began Sunday with a .278 batting average, 30 home runs and 66 RBIs. He was also 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 60 innings in 12 starts on the mound.
The right-hander was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199) and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.
Cleveland's Shane Bieber (189) also was elected but is hurt and will miss the game along with Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who was elected to start, and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who was picked as a reserve.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who has a historically low ERA of 0.95, led NL starting pitchers with 321 votes, followed by San Francisco's Kevin Gausman (210), Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes (153) and Brandon Woodruff (146), and San Diego's Yu Darvish (105). Because he is scheduled to start for the Mets on July 11, deGrom doesn't plan to pitch in Denver.
The Yankees' struggling Aroldis Chapman (160), Chicago's Liam Hendriks (159) and Barnes (117) are the AL relievers, and Chicago's Craig Kimbrel (208), Milwaukee's Josh Hader (191) and San Diego's Mark Melancon (107) are in the NL bullpen.
Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino was elected as an AL reserve along with Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielders Cedric Mullins of Baltimore, Michael Brantley of the Astros and Adolis Garcia of Texas.
Major League Baseball's picks, which ensure at last one player from each team participates, included five pitchers – Eovaldi, Texas' Kyle Gibson, Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi, Houston's Ryan Pressly and Detroit's Gregory Soto plus Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, Minnesota DH Nelson Cruz, Texas outfielder Joey Gallo and Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.
Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto was elected as a reserve along with Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth, Washington shortstop Trea Turner, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts and Reynolds.
MLB added pitchers German Márquez of the host Rockies along with St. Louis' Alex Reyes, Miami's Trevor Rogers and Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler plus Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies, San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford, Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar, Washington outfielder Juan Soto and Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor.
Garcia and Rogers are the only rookies among 34 first-time All-Stars. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player at 22 years, 3 1/2 months, just ahead of San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at 22 years, 6 months and Juan Soto at 22 years, 8 months.
Players born outside the 50 states include seven from the Dominican Republic, five from Venezuela, three from Japan, two from Cuba, and one each from Aruba, Australia, Canada, Curaçao and Puerto Rico.
