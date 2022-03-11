The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that 28 players will attend camp as non-roster invitees in Bradenton, Florida.
Those invitees include left-handed pitchers Cam Alldred and Blake Weiman, right-handed hurlers Cody Bolton, Mike Burrows, Yerry De Los Santos, Jerad Eickhoff, Adrian Florencio, Enmanuel Mejia, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Quinn Priester, Hunter Stratton, Beau Sulser and Tahnaj Thomas, catchers Carter Bins, Henry Davis, Taylor Davis, Michael Perez, Jamie Ritchie and Endy Rodriguez, infielders Ji-hwan Bae, Nick Gonzales, Mason Martin and Jared Triolo, outfielders Matt Fraizer, Bligh Madris and Cal Mitchell and utility player Hunter Owen.
Alldred, a 24th-round pick of the Pirates in 2018, went 4-0 with a 2.18 ERA in 66 innings, 59 strikeouts and .192 batting average against in 33 combined appearances between Altoona and Indianapolis in 2021. Weiman, an eighth-round pick in 2017, went 5-0 with a 4.76 ERA, 45 strikeouts and .218 batting average against in 35 relief appearances in 2021 with Indianapolis.
Bolton missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing right knee surgery in May. The 2017 sixth-round pick has gone 11-11 with a 3.36 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 39 career starts in the minors. Burrows enters 2022 listed by Baseball America as having the “Best Curveball” in Pittsburgh’s minor league system and as the 12th-best prospect in the Pirates organization according to FanGraphs. The 2018 11th-round pick spent all of 2021 with Greensboro, where he allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his 13 starts.
De Los Santos has gone 9-9 with 15 saves, a 2.76 ERA, six home runs allowed and 154 strikeouts in 84 appearances (14 starts) in his minor league career with the Pirates. He went a combined 3-2 with two saves, a 1.52 ERA, 25 strikeouts, .160 batting average against and 0.85 WHIP in 16 appearances last year between Altoona and Indianapolis.
Eickhoff has gone 21-32 with one save, a 4.35 ERA and 409 strikeouts in 85 appearances in the big leagues with Philadelphia (2015-19) and the New York Mets (2021). Florencio was named the Pirates organization’s Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year in 2021. He was also named the Low-A Southeast League 2021 Pitcher of the Year and a post-season All-Star with Bradenton, where he ranked first in the Southeast League in strikeouts (117). He also ranked first in the Southeast League in strikeouts per 9.0 innings (11.08), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.9), home runs allowed per 9 innings (0.47), strikeout percentage (29.8) and WHIP (1.05).
Mejia was named Pittsburgh’s Kent Tekulve Minor League Reliever of the Year in 2021 after posting a combined 0.42 ERA in 32 relief appearances between Bradenton and Greensboro in 2021. Mlodzinski, the team's 31st overall pick in 2020, went 2-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 64 strikeouts while making 14 starts last year for Greensboro. He enters 2022 rated as Pittsburgh’s 10th-best prospect according to Baseball America. Nicolas was one of three players acquired from the Marlins organization in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings. Nicolas, the 61st overall pick in 2020, led all Marlins farmhands in strikeouts (136) last year, which also ranked 13th among all pitchers in Minor League Baseball 22-years-old or younger.
Priester, the Pirates' 18th overall pick in 2019, enters this season rated as Pittsburgh’s sixth-best prospect according to Baseball America. He was named the High-A East League’s Pitcher of the Year in 2021 while spending the entire season with Greensboro. He led the High-A East League last season in ERA (3.04), batting average against (.225), home runs allowed per 9 innings (0.74), WHIP (1.24) and winning percentage (.636). Stratton, the Pirates' 16th-round pick in 2017, went a combined 2-2 with a 2.39 ERA, 70 strikeouts and .182 batting average against in 38 appearances between Altoona and Indianapolis in 2021.
Sulser, Pittsburgh's 10th-round pick in 2017, spent the entire 2021 season with Indianapolis, where he finished tied for the Triple-A East League in starts (24) while ranking fifth in innings pitched (122 2/3). Thomas was rated by FanGraphs as the 90th-best prospect in all of baseball at the conclusion of the 2021 season. He spent the entire 2021 season with Greensboro, where he established career highs in starts (16), innings pitched (60 2/3) and strikeouts (62).
Bins enters 2022 listed as the “Best Defensive Catcher” in the Pirates minor league system according to Baseball America. He hit a combined .234 (55-for-235) with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 67 games last year between Everett (Mariners’ High-A), Arkansas (Mariners’ Double-A) and Altoona.
Henry Davis enters this season rated as Pittsburgh’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America after he was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He hit a combined .308 (8-for-26) with two doubles, a triple, three homers and seven RBIs in eight games between the Florida Complex League and Greensboro.
Taylor Davis was acquired by the Pirates on June 15 from the Orioles organization. He hit a combined .248 (39-for-157) with six doubles, two home runs and 22 RBI in 51 games last year between Triple-A Norfolk and Indianapolis. Taylor Davis has played in 22 games in the big leagues between the Cubs (2017-19) and Pirates (2021).
Perez spent the entire 2021 season with the Pirates, where he set career highs in games played, homers and RBIs. Ritchie hit .317 (90-for-284) with 18 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 43 RBIs while spending the 2021 season with Triple-A Reno. Rodriguez was named the 2021 Low-A Southeast League Most Valuable Player and to the league’s post-season All-Star team while spending the entire year with Bradenton. He ranked first in the Southeast League in extra-base hits (46), total bases (193) and runs scored (73) while finishing second in doubles (25), RBIs (73), slugging (.512), OPS (.873) and hits (111). He enters the 2022 season rated as Pittsburgh’s seventh-best prospect according to Baseball America.
Bae enters 2022 rated as Pittsburgh’s 11th-best prospect according to FanGraphs. He hit a combined .281 (92-for-327) with 12 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 33 RBIs and 20 stolen bases between Altoona and on rehab with Pittsburgh’s two Florida Complex League teams in 2021.
Gonzales, Pittsburgh's seventh overall pick in 2020, enters the 2022 season rated as Pittsburgh’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America. He hit .302 with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 80 games while spending the entire 2021 season with Greensboro. He ranked second in the High-A East League in OBP (.385), slugging (.565) and OPS (.950) while being named to the league’s postseason all-star team.
Martin's 60 home runs since the beginning of the 2019 season are the second most in all of Minor League Baseball, trailing only Matt Davidson (61). He leads all of MiLB in that time period with 210 RBIs. He led Pittsburgh’s minor league system in home runs (25) and RBIs (81) while playing in a combined 120 games between Altoona and Indianapolis in 2021. He ranked second in the Double-A Northeast League in RBIs (75) and total bases (199) while being named to the league’s postseason all-star team.
Triolo, a second-round pick in 2019, spent all of last season with Greensboro, where he was recognized as the Pirates organization’s Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year. He was also named the 2021 Rawling Minor League Gold Glove Award winner for third basemen. Triolo was named a 2021 High-A East League postseason All-Star and led the league in hits (128) and doubles (29) while tying for the league lead in total bases (202).
Fraizer was named Pittsburgh’s 2021 Honus Wagner Player of the Year. He was also named the 2021 High-A East League’s Most Valuable Player. He led all Pirates farmhands with at least 350 plate appearances in batting average (.306), OBP (.388), slugging (.552), OPS (.939), hits (133), total bases (240) and runs scored (84) last year while splitting the season between Greensboro and Altoona.
Madris, Pittsburgh's ninth-round pick in 2017, hit .267 (96-for-360) with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 56 RBIs in 114 combined games last year between Altoona and Indianapolis. He was named the Pirates organization’s Manny Sanguillen Teammate of the Year for Indianapolis in 2021. He was ranked third among all Pirates minor leaguers in games played and tied for fourth in doubles last year.
Mitchell, the Pirates' second-round pick in 2017, entered last year rated by MLB Pipeline as Pittsburgh’s 17th-best prospect. He hit .279 (112-for-402) with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 62 RBIs in 115 games between Altoona and Indianapolis in 2021.
Owen, Pittsburgh's 25th-round pick in 2016, led Indianapolis in home runs (20) while finishing second in total bases (148) and third in RBIs (53) during the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.