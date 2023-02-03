Pirates Davis Baseball

No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last week's Major League baseball draft, Henry Davis, center, leans on the batting cage while taking batting practice at PNC Park before a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Pirates signed the 21-year-old catcher on Sunday, a week removed from taking him with the first overall pick ins the draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced an additional 18 players will attend big league camp as non-roster invitees.

Four of the organization’s top five, and nine of the team’s top 30 ranked prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, will attend big league camp in Bradenton, Florida.

Right-handed pitchers Cody Bolton, Wei-Chieh Huang, Jared Jones (No. 18 prospect), Carmen Mlodzinski (No. 20), Kyle Nicolas (No. 17) and Quinn Priester (No. 3); catchers Carter Bins, Jason Delay and Henry Davis (No. 1); infielders Andres Alvarez, Nick Gonzales (No. 5), Drew Maggi, Mason Martin, Malcom Nuñez (No. 12), Chris Owings and Termarr Johnson (No. 2); and outfielders Matt Gorski (No. 22) and Lolo Sanchez were invited to camp.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers will take place on Feb. 15.

