The Pittsburgh Pirates announced an additional 18 players will attend big league camp as non-roster invitees.
Four of the organization’s top five, and nine of the team’s top 30 ranked prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, will attend big league camp in Bradenton, Florida.
Right-handed pitchers Cody Bolton, Wei-Chieh Huang, Jared Jones (No. 18 prospect), Carmen Mlodzinski (No. 20), Kyle Nicolas (No. 17) and Quinn Priester (No. 3); catchers Carter Bins, Jason Delay and Henry Davis (No. 1); infielders Andres Alvarez, Nick Gonzales (No. 5), Drew Maggi, Mason Martin, Malcom Nuñez (No. 12), Chris Owings and Termarr Johnson (No. 2); and outfielders Matt Gorski (No. 22) and Lolo Sanchez were invited to camp.
The first workout for pitchers and catchers will take place on Feb. 15.
