The Pittsburgh Pirates announced new improvement projects that are underway at PNC Park, including a new LED scoreboard, fascia ribbon boards and in-park sound system.
The improvements, which will make their debut on April 7, will significantly enhance the fan experience and the way in which fans can follow along with the game action.
The new scoreboard in left field will see a size increase, more than twice the area of the previous display, without taking away from the unrivaled views of Pittsburgh’s skyline. A modern 10-millimeter pixel spacing display, resulting in more than 4K pixels in width, will yield stunningly clear imagery to fans throughout the ballpark. Additionally, true HDR capability combined with higher brightness will yield vibrant colors and brilliant images, enhancing the action on the field for both day and night games.
In addition to the scoreboard, the Pirates will be adding new fascia ribbon boards throughout the park, which will improve clarity for in-game stats and messaging, as well as new home plate, field level and dugout LED displays. The speaker system throughout the seating bowl has also been replaced with a new system that will provide crisp and consistent audio for all fans throughout the ballpark.
“We know from our many interactions with fans that the way in which they consume the game action is ever changing. The new scoreboard, facia displays and sound system will allow our fans to be even more immersed in the action on and off the field,” Pirates President Travis Williams said. “It is important that we continue to build upon and enhance everything that makes PNC Park a unique and special place. Last offseason, we successfully debuted the revamped River Walk. This season we are excited to unveil additional fan focused enhancements, beginning with the new sights and sounds our fans will experience this season.”
Behind the scenes, the project will also include replacements to the video components in the PNC Park scoreboard control room. These enhancements will allow for a seamless game-day production with the new displays and addition of new fixed and wireless cameras covering the action closer for the fans.
The Pirates engaged with Warrendale-based Mitsubishi Electric’s Diamond Vision Systems to oversee installation of the 83,000-pound scoreboard and other displays throughout the ballpark.
“As a locally based company, we are excited the Pittsburgh Pirates have decided to partner with Mitsubishi Electric to enhance the game day experience by installing our state-of-the-art display system technology at PNC Park,” said Todd Stih, general manager of Mitsubishi Electric’s Diamond Vision Systems Division.
The Pirates are also installing a new electrical automation system replacement to enhance the effectiveness of the sports lighting.
The completed projects, which are being jointly funded in partnership with the Sports & Exhibition Authority and the Pirates, will debut on April 7 when the Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox at 4:12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.