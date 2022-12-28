Giants Diamondbacks Baseball

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday Sept. 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed left handed pitcher Jarlín García to a one-year contract for the 2023 season on Wednesday, which includes a club option for 2024.

“Signing Jarlín is part of our overall goal of adding left-handed pitching this offseason,” Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said. “Jarlín has been a steady performer in the big leagues and we believe he’ll complement our bullpen group nicely.”

García has recorded the fifth-lowest ERA (2.84) since the beginning of the 2020 season among all qualified left-handed relievers. During those three seasons as a member of the Giants, he went a combined 9-8 with two saves, a 2.84 ERA with 138 strikeouts and a .215 batting average against in 152 innings.

The 29-year-old southpaw began the 2022 campaign by allowing just two unearned runs in his first 17 appearances while posting a .107 batting average against. He went 1-4 with one save, a 3.74 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 outings for the season.

García was originally signed by Miami as a non-drafted free agent on Aug. 13, 2010. He spent seven years in Miami’s minor league system before making his big league debut on April 14, 2017.

He has gone 17-15 with two saves, a 3.61 ERA, .223 batting average against and 1.15 WHIP in 285 games (seven starts) in 322 innings during his big league career with Miami (2017-19) and San Francisco (2020-22).

Right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for García.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you