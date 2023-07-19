The Pittsburgh Pirates signed four players from the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday.
All four players – ninth-round right-handed pitcher Danny Carrion, 15th-round catcher John Lopez, 16th-round catcher Justin Miknis and 20th-round right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo – will report to the Florida Complex League.
Carrion is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound hurler from the University of California-Davis. He went 3-3 with a 2.45 ERA, 34 strikeouts and .231 batting average against in 19 appearances over 29 1/3 innings in 2023. Carrion had a 1.79 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings while also hitting .524 as a senior at Winters (California) High School in 2019. He was a Sacramento Valley League first-team selection in basketball during his senior year and the Sacramento Valley League MVP in football as a senior. Carrion was a three-sport athlete at Winters High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He is a second cousin of former Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.
Lopez stands 5-8 and 170 pounds from the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. He was rated as the No. 7 prospect overall (No. 2 catcher) from Puerto Rico by Perfect Game.
Miknis is 6-0 and 195 pounds from Kent State University. He hit .318 (74-for-233) with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 46 RBIs, a .398 on-base percentage and .502 slugging percentage in 58 games as a senior in 2023. Miknis was named to the 2023 Mid-American Conference first and all-defensive teams in 2023. He graduated from DuBois Central Catholic High School. Miknis was also named to the 2022 MAC all-defensive team. He was named the district rookie of the year while playing in the Allegheny Mountain League for DuBois Central Catholic.
Stumbo is listed at 6-1 and 200 pounds from the University of Nevada. He went 2-7 with a 6.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 15 appearances (10 starts) over 59 innings in 2023. Stumbo played three years at the University of Nevada and graduated from Placer (California) High School, where he was a two-sport athlete in baseball and basketball.
The Pirates have now signed 15 of their 21 selections from the 2023 draft.
