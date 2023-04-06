After sweeping the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Pittsburgh Pirates open their 2023 home slate at 4:12 p.m. Friday.
Pittsburgh (4-2) will send veteran left-hander Rich Hill to the mound in the first game at PNC Park this season.
Hill, 43, is competing in his 19th season on his 12th different team. On Saturday, Hill, struck out seven Cincinnati Reds batters, but allowed three earned runs and was charged with the loss in a five-inning stint.
Chicago and Pittsburgh also meet at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday to complete the three-game set.
Pittsburgh outscored Boston 15-8 in the three-game series.
Right-hander Lucas Giolito is scheduled to start for the 3-4 White Sox. The 28-year-old fanned six batters and allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings against the Houston Astros on Saturday. The 2019 American League All-Star struck out 13 Pirates batters in a no-hitter on Aug. 25, 2020, in Chicago. Giolito walked one batter in the shutout.
In 2022, Giolito posted an 11-9 record and 4.90 ERA with 177 strikeouts in 1612/3 innings.
Andrew McCutchen is expected to be in the Pirates lineup at PNC Park for the first time since Sept. 27, 2017. McCutchen was traded to the San Francisco Giants in January 2018 for outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick.
After playing for the Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pirates. The five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and 2013 National League MVP is 4-for-15 this season with seven walks for an impressive .522 on-base percentage.
Through six games, Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 hits, two doubles, four home runs, seven RBIs, a .417 batting average, 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.444 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The White Sox lost two of three home games to San Francisco. Chicago pitchers allowed 13 home runs over the three contests, including seven on Monday and five more on Thursday.
Chicago dropped 12-3 and 16-6 decisions on Monday and Thursday, respectively. Through seven games, the White Sox have been outscored 48-32. Chicago split a four-game series to begin this season with the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros, who play in Pittsburgh between Monday and Wednesday.
Third baseman Yoan Moncada leads Chicago with a .440 batting average, .462 on-base percentage, .840 slugging percentage and 1.302 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has slugged two home runs to tie Luis Robert for the team lead.
Andrew Vaughn, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, has driven in six runs this season.
Note: Former Pirates right-hander A.J. Burnett will throw the ceremonial first pitch to ex-Pittsburgh catcher Russell Martin. Both players were key cogs in leading the Pirates to the 2013 postseason for the first time since 1992. This season marks the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 streak-ending squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.