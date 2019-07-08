Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier ended the first half on a high note and has been named the National League Player of the Week.
Frazier becomes a first-time winner after posting a ridiculous slash line of a .600 average, .625 on-base percentage and .933 slugging percentage with a homer, seven doubles and seven RBIs in seven games last week. He started the week by going 9-for-10 with six extra-base hits in two games against the Cubs, including four doubles on July 1, and finished it with a trio of multihit efforts against the Brewers.
The Pirates have had two NL Player of the Week Award winners in 2019, with Josh Bell receiving the nod for the week of May 13-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.