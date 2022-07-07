Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis and right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows have been named to the National League roster for this year’s All-Star Futures Game.
The game will take place on July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old Davis, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Pirates in the 2021 draft, is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 catching prospect in the game. MLB Pipeline also ranked Davis 19th among the outlet’s top 100 prospects in the game on Tuesday.
Davis is batting .274 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and six stolen bases in 49 games between High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona.
Davis will be the first catcher to represent the Pirates organization at the Futures Game since Elias Diaz in 2015.
The 22-year-old Burrows began the 2022 season with Altoona, where he was charged with two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 12 starting assignments before being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16. Burrows, an 11th-round selection by the Pirates in 2018, has a 4-3 record and 3.52 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 64 innings this season.
