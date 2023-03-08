SARASOTA, Fla. – Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle each homered as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh (3-7-2) right-hander Colin Holderman suffered the loss.
Cionel Perez earned the victory, and Nolan Hoffman picked up his third save for the 5-6-1 Orioles.
Pirates right-hander Vince Velasquez has allowed one run in five innings after his first two starts. Velasquez, who worked three scoreless innings on Wednesday, has limited opposing hitters to just two hits in 17 at-bats (.118 average) after his first two outings this spring.
Pittsburgh's Connor Joe has hit safely in three of his past four contests, going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Cal Mitchell added a pair of hits and has hit safely in each of his past three games, going 4-for-7 with a double. Dauri Moreta retired each of the three batters he faced and has allowed one hit in 10 at-bats in three scoreless outings.
Pittsburgh outfielder Miguel Andujar robbed Jorge Mateo of a home run in the fifth inning. On Monday, Andujar threw out DJ LeMahieu out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double. Canaan Smith-Njigba recorded his second multi-RBI game with a two-run single that cleared the fence in the eighth inning (he passed Travis Swaggerty on the bases).
The Pirates will host the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. Left-hander Rich Hill is expected to start for the Pirates against Michael Lorenzen. The game will be televised by AT&T SportsNet.
