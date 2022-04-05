CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Philadelphia Phillies scored the first three runs of Tuesday’s contest to help them defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.
Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber homered.
Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-3 and finished the spring with a .361 (13-for-36) average, three home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games. Kevin Newman reached base safely in all nine of his games, going 8-for-24 (.333). Cole Tucker doubled for the Pirates (7-7-4).
Diego Castillo led Pittsburgh in home runs (6) and RBIs (12) while batting .371 (13-for-35).
