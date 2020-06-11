The Pittsburgh Pirates used all four of Thursday’s picks on right-handed pitchers to conclude the 2020 MLB Draft.
California prep hurler Jared Jones was taken with the 44th overall pick in the second round. Jones is a Texas commit whose fastball gets into the 96-97 mph range on a consistent basis. He posted a 0.82 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 17 innings this spring.
Nick Garcia, standing at 6-foot-4, was the Pirates’ third-round selection out of Chapman, a Division III program in California. Garcia helped the Panthers win the NCAA title in 2019. He compiled a 2.00 ERA with 36 punchouts in 27 frames in 2020.
Appalachian State’s Jack Hartman was the fourth-round choice. Hartman converted four saves while posting a 3.00 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 12 innings this past spring.
Northwestern State’s Logan Hofmann rounded out the draft class in the fifth round. In four starts and 28 innings this spring, Hofmann went 4-0 did not allow an earned run and produced 38 strikeouts.
