FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Monday afternoon.
Pittsburgh's Miguel Andujar hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Andujar is 3-for-10 with a pair of doubles, one home run and four RBIs in his past three games.
Pittsburgh outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba upped his average to .324 (11-for-34) with a .939 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) after going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and stolen base. Smith-Njigba is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with a double, two homers and seven RBIs in his past nine games.
Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning. Swaggerty has now reached base safely in six straight games, going 6-for-12 with a home run and five RBIs.
Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz allowed two runs in three innings in his first appearance with the Pirates since playing in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic. Duane Underwood Jr. retired four of the five batters he faced in 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since returning from the World Baseball Classic. Underwood Jr. has worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit in his past three outings with the Pirates.
Pittsburgh reliever Colin Holderman induced an inning-ending double play to the only batter he faced in the fifth inning. Holderman has made four straight scoreless appearances since allowing three runs on March 8.
The Pirates recorded four stolen bases in a spring game for the first time since March 17, 2019.
Boston committed three errors.
