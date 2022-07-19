PITTSBURGH – After 20 rounds were completed on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected nine right-handed pitchers, six left-handed hurlers, one catcher, two infielders, two outfielders and a two-way player to conclude the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Three of the 21 selections were from high school.
Two-player Jack Brannigan from Notre Dame, southpaws Michael Kennedy and Cy Nielson, outfielders Tres Gonzalez and Tanner Tredaway and right-handers Derek Diamond, J.P. Massey and Mike Walsh were the team's selections on Monday with rounds three through 10.
The class was rounded out with Rutgers catcher Nick Cimillo, University of South Carolina first baseman Josiah Sightler, left-handed pitchers Julian Bosnic, Miguel Fulgencio and Dominic Perachi and right-handed hurlers Elijah Birdsong, Jaycob Deese, K.C. Hunt, Joshua Loeschorn and Yoel Tejeda in rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
In the third round, Brannigan was selected. He started 56 games at third base for the Fighting Irish, who advanced to the Men's College World Series. Brannigan led Notre Dame with 15 doubles and finished second in hits (62) and home runs (12) in 2022.
Fourth-round pick Kennedy is the 2022 New York Gatorade Player of the Year out of Troy High School in New York. Kennedy is signed to play at Louisiana State University. The southpaw went 6-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 35 innings in 2022.
Gonzalez was taken in the fifth round out of Georgia Tech. He hit .339 with five home runs and 57 RBIs in 60 games during the 2022 season.
Diamond was picked in the sixth round after he helped Mississippi win its first Men's College World Series title in 2022. Diamond went 4-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts and 13 walks in 65 1/3 innings.
Massey, Pittsburgh's seventh-round pick out of the University of Minnesota, recorded a 6.52 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings in 2022.
Out of Brigham Young University, eighth-round pick Nielson tallied a 3.21 ERA with 45 punchouts in 33 2/3 innings during the 2022 campaign.
Walsh struck out 80 batters in 65 innings with a 5.68 ERA at Yale in 2022.
In the 10th round, Tredaway hit .370 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 66 RBIs in 68 games for the University of Oklahoma.
Eleventh-round pick Perachi compiled a 1.00 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings at Salve Regina (Rhode Island) University in 2022.
Hunt, a 12th-round selection out of Mississippi State University, posted a 7.46 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings during the 2022 campaign.
While at Cowley County Community College in Kansas, 13th-round pick Fulgencio went 6-0 with five saves, a 1.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 44 1/3 frames.
In the 14th round, Bosnic was selected after he missed the 2022 season due to injury. He produced a 2.84 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings during the 2021 season.
Sightler batted .300 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 RBIs in 2022. Sightler was picked in the 15th round.
In the 16th round, Cimillo was taken after he hit .385 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in his only season at Rutgers in 2022.
Deese, the Pirates' 17th-round selection, went 5-3 with a 5.19 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 85 innings at the University of Houston in 2022.
Birdsong, an 18th-round pick, struck out 55 batters over 44 1/3 innings during the 2022 season.
Tejeda, picked in the 19th round, is signed to play at the University of Florida. The North Broward Prep High School graduate is a 6-foot-7 right-handed hurler.
Loeschorn, the team's 20th-round selection, was named Northeast Conference pitcher of the year while at Long Island University. Loeschorn won 11 games in 2022 and posted a 3.06 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 97 innings.
On Sunday, Mays (Georgia) High School graduate Termarr Johnson was selected with the No. 4 overall pick. Campbell University right-hander Thomas Harrington was taken with the No. 36 selection in the competitive balance Round A portion of the draft. University of Florida southpaw Hunter Barco was the team's second-round pick.
