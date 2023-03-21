BRADENTON, Fla. – Drew Maggi's game-tying RBI single and a wild pitch allowing Chris Owings to score highlighted the Pittsburgh Pirates' bottom of the ninth inning as the hosts came back to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon.
Philadelphia (13-11-1) led 3-2 entering the ninth innings.
Andrew McCutchen hit his first homer of the spring to right-center field in the sixth inning. It had an exit velocity of 109.6 miles per hour and traveled 391 feet. McCutchen finished the day 2-for-3 and has now hit safely in four of his past five games, going 6-for-12 with a pair of RBIs
Pittsburgh (9-13-3) third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has hit safely in four straight and in five of his past six games, going 5-for-17.
Pirates starter JT Brubaker allowed two runs on four hits while recording six strikeouts. Brubaker has struck out 26 batters this spring.
Pittsburgh reliever Dauri Moreta lowered his ERA to 1.17 after eight appearances after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.
Travis Swaggerty extended his on-base streak to seven games after walking in his only plate appearance. Swaggerty is 6-for-12 with a .571 OBP during his seven-game on-base streak. Canaan Smith-Njigba walked in his only plate appearance and has a .464 OBP in his past 11 games.
Maggi has driven in nine runs this spring, which are tied for the second-most on the team with Smith-Njigba.
Jake Cave homered for the Phillies.
