LOS ANGELES – Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed reliever David Bednar has been named a National League All-Star for the second time in his career, slated to take the place of Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who went on the injured list on Monday.
The 28-year-old Mars native earned his second straight All-Star Game selection. Bednar was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He was acquired from San Diego in a trade involving Joe Musgrove before the 2021 season.
Pirates starter Mitch Keller earned his first All-Star selection on Sunday. This marks the first time the Pirates have sent at least two pitchers to the All-Star Game since 2015 when A.J. Burnett, Gerrit Cole and Mark Melancon represented the black and gold.
After earning his first All-Star selection in 2022, Bednar has been even better for Pittsburgh in 2023. Across 311/3 innings, Bednar owns a 1.44 ERA and has converted 16 of 17 save attempts. He has compiled 37 strikeouts compared to six walks, two intentional. In 2022, Bednar had a 2.89 ERA across 432/3 innings with 16 saves on 20 attempts before the break.
In the 2022 All-Star Game, Bednar pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning for the National League.
