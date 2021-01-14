The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.
The 24-year-old right-handed hitter missed the entire 2020 campaign after undergoing hand surgery in July.
Originally selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB draft, Stokes was claimed off waivers by Detroit on Sept. 3, 2019, after spending six seasons in the Milwaukee farm system. He does not have any major league experience.
Stokes Jr. won a 2018 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove award while playing with Double-A Biloxi.
He was also named a Southern League mid-season All-Star in 2018 while finishing third among the league leaders in extra base hits (48) and tied for fourth in home runs (19).
To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Nik Turley has been designated for assignment. Turley was traded to Oakland for $60,000.
Turley, 31, appeared in 25 games out of the Pirates’ bullpen in 2020, finishing with a 4.98 ERA and 20 strikeouts across 212/3 innings.
