The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
Díaz finished the 2022 season tied for the third-most defensive runs saved (five) among all first basemen in Major League Baseball, according to the Fielding Bible. Díaz appeared in a total of 58 games in 2022 with Miami.
He has also recorded a total of 16 defensive runs saved and nine outs above average in 753 2/3 innings (99 games/86 starts) at first base during his big league career.
The 26-year-old Díaz went 27-for-160 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs with the Marlins in 2022.
Díaz also hit .252 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs in 82 games in 2022 with Triple-A Jacksonville. The left-handed hitting Diaz finished the season fourth among all Marlins minor leaguers in home runs, third in RBIs, tied for fourth in extra base hits (39) and tied for eighth in total bases (169).
Díaz entered the 2021 season rated as Miami’s No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, while also appearing in 40 games for the Marlins. He also took home MVP honors for Jacksonville while hitting 20 home runs in 74 games at the Triple-A level.
The Pirates designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
