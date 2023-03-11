BRADENTON, Fla. – Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning to account for the only runs in a 3-0 Pittsburgh Pirates victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.
Pittsburgh right-hander Johan Oveido made his second start and third appearance of the spring and allowed just two hits over three scoreless innings. Left-hander Jose Hernandez struck out two of the three batters he faced in the fourth. Right-handed reliever Colin Holderman also whiffed two of the three batters he faced in the fifth.
In the third, Hayes hit a two-run blast. Reynolds followed with a solo shot. Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 while serving as the designated hitter. He has now hit safely in three straight games (4-for-7). Canaan Smith-Njigba went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. He has now hit safely in three straight games (4-for-7).
Pittsburgh right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski retired four of the five batters he faced in 1 1/3 innings of work and has now made four scoreless appearances this spring in 5 1/3 frames. Seven Pirates (4-9-2) pitchers combined to strike out 12 New York batters. Right-hander Cody Bolton notched the save.
The Pirates host the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Mitch Keller is expected to start for the Pirates against Atlanta left-hander Jared Shuster. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.