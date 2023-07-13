The Pittsburgh Pirates will open the 2024 campaign on March 28 at Miami with a four-game series against the Marlins.
Pittsburgh will then travel to another National League East foe in Washington for a three-game set between April 1-4. The 2024 campaign will be just the second time that the Pirates will face the Marlins on Opening Day after also doing so in 1996 at Miami. It will also be the earliest the Pirates have started a season since 2019.
The Pirates will return to Pittsburgh and face the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener for the first time in team history with the beginning of a three-game series from April 5-7. The first homestand will conclude with a two-game set against the Tigers from April 8-9.
From Sept. 5-15, the Pirates will enjoy a season-long 10-game homestand against Washington, Miami and Kansas City.
Pittsburgh's home schedule also includes games against Arizona (Aug. 2-4), Atlanta (May 24-26), Boston (April 19-21), Chicago Cubs (May 10-12, Aug. 26-28), Cincinnati (June 17-19, Aug. 22-25), Colorado (May 3-5), Kansas City (Sept. 13-15), L.A. Angels (May 6-8), L.A. Dodgers (June 4-6), Miami (Sept. 9-11), Milwaukee (April 22-25, Sept. 24-26), Minnesota (June 7-9), N.Y. Mets (July 5-8), Philadelphia (July 19-21), San Diego (Aug. 6-8), San Francisco (May 21-24), Seattle (Aug. 16-18), St. Louis (July 2-4, 22-24), Tampa Bay (June 21-23) and Washington (Sept. 5-8).
The Pirates' road slate includes contests at Arizona (July 26-28), Atlanta (June 28-30), Chicago Cubs (May 16-19, Sept. 2-4), Chicago White Sox (July 12-14), Cincinnati (June 24-26, Sept. 20-22), Cleveland (Aug. 30-Sept. 1), Colorado (June 14-16), Detroit (May 28-29), Houston (July 29-31), L.A. Dodgers (Aug. 9-11), Milwaukee (May 13-15, July 9-11), N.Y. Mets (April 15-17), N.Y. Yankees (Sept. 27-29), Oakland (April 29-May 1), Philadelphia (April 11-14), San Diego (Aug. 12-14), San Francisco (April 26-28), St. Louis (June 11-13, Sept. 16-19), Texas (Aug. 19-21) and Toronto (May 31-June 2).
