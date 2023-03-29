A pair of right-handers will start on Opening Day to begin the 2023 season as the Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Cincinnati Reds.
At 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Cincinnati 23-year-old hurler Hunter Greene will throw out the first pitch of the campaign. Greene went 5-13 with a 4.44 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 1252/3 innings in 2022. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft tossed 71/3 no-hit innings against Pittsburgh on May 15, but was saddled with the loss.
Mitch Keller, 26, will take the bump for Pittsburgh. The Iowa native and 2014 second-round pick went 5-12 with a 3.91 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 159 innings during the 2022 season.
Both teams are coming off 62-100 campaigns in 2022.
Pittsburgh went 28-53 in road games in 2022. Cincinnati posted a 33-48 home record in 2022.
A projected Pirates lineup could consist of shortstop Oneil Cruz, left fielder Bryan Reynolds, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, first baseman Carlos Santana, center fielder Jack Suwinski, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, right fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, second baseman Rodolfo Castro and catcher Austin Hedges.
The bench is made up of catcher Jason Delay, first baseman Ji-Man Choi and utility players Ji Hwan Bae and Connor Joe.
Pittsburgh’s rotation includes Rich Hill, Vince Velasquez, Roansy Contreras and Johan Oviedo. Right-handers David Bednar, Wil Crowe, Duane Underwood Jr., Chase De Jong, Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta and southpaws Rob Zastryzny and Jose Hernandez fill out the bullpen.
Cincinnati’s lineup could include second baseman Jonathan India, center fielder TJ Friedl, first baseman Wil Myers, catcher Tyler Stephenson, right fielder Jake Fraley, shortstop Kevin Newman, left fielder Will Benson, third baseman Spencer Steer and designated hitter Jason Vosler.
After an off day on Friday, the series resumes at 4:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Pittsburgh then travels to Boston for a three-game series from Monday through Wednesday.
