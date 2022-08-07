The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that the inaugural class of the team's Hall of Fame will be comprised of 19 former Pirates, Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays.
The club launched the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame to recognize former players and managers who have made a significant impact on the franchise, the game of baseball and the Pittsburgh community.
The inaugural class will include 16 members who are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after spending a significant portion of their career in Pittsburgh, as well as three other former Pirates whose contributions are also worthy of being a part of this initial class of inductees.
“The Pirates have been a part of the fabric of Pittsburgh for more than 135 years," Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said. "During that time, the game has brought generations of families and friends from our community together to cheer on some of the greatest players who have ever played. We are proud to celebrate these players and managers and provide an avenue to continue to share their stories with our fans for generations to come.”
The inaugural class will include the following 12 players – Jake Beckley, Max Carey, Fred Clarke, Roberto Clemente, Ralph Kiner, Bill Mazeroski, Willie Stargell, Pie Traynor, Arky Vaughan, Honus Wagner, Lloyd Waner and Paul Waner – that are enshrined as Pittsburgh Pirates in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Pirates will continue to celebrate the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Pittsburgh by honoring four all-time greats from the Crawfords and Grays that are also enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Those members include Ray Brown (Grays), Oscar Charleston (Crawfords and Grays), Josh Gibson (Crawford and Grays) and Buck Leonard (Grays). Steve Blass, Danny Murtaugh and Dave Parker are also part of the inaugural class.
The Pirates will unveil the Hall of Fame display on Sept. 3, during a special induction ceremony that afternoon on PNC Park’s Riverwalk. The inaugural class will then be honored as part of a special pre-game ceremony on the field prior to the game that evening against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Beckley was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971. He compiled an average of .308 and 2,938 hits during his 20-year career. Beckley hit .300 or better in five of his eight seasons with the Pirates, which included a career-high .345 average in 1894. He ranks second on club’s all-time list for most games played at first base (1,045).
Blass was a valued member of the Pirates organization for 60 years. The former right-handed pitcher spent 10 seasons with the Pirates and compiled a record of 103-76 in 282 games. He was a member of the 1972 National League All-Star team who won 78 games during a five-year period between 1968 and 1972 and led the NL with a .750 winning percentage in 1968. Blass picked up complete-game victories in Games 3 and 7 of the 1971 World Series against Baltimore. He has the most years of service (34) as a Pirates broadcaster (1986-2019).
Brown was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. He was an All-Star pitcher who helped lead the Homestead Grays to eight pennants in a nine-year span during his 14 seasons with the club. Brown finished his Negro League career with a record of 122-45 and pitched a perfect game in 1945. He ranks among all-time Negro League leaders in wins, winning percentage and shutouts.
Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1961, Carey is the Pirates' all-time stolen base leader (690) and holds the National League record for most years leading the league in stolen bases (10). He ranks fourth among Pittsburgh’s top 10 in games played (2,168) and runs (1,414) and fifth in hits (2,418) and doubles (375). Carey has stolen home more times than any other player in National League history (33 times).
Charleston, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1976, produced a .364 batting average in his 18 seasons of play in the Negro Leagues, which included back-to-back batting titles in 1924 and 1925. He also managed several teams during his 40 years in Negro League Baseball, including the 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords team that many consider to be the best Negro League team of all time.
Clarke, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1945, recorded the most career victories as a Pirates manager (1,422) and compiled a .312 batting average in his 21 seasons as a player. Clarke guided the Pirates to three straight National League pennants (1901-03) and a World Series Championship in 1909 after posting a 110-42 record in the regular season.
Clemente, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973, was widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to wear a baseball uniform. He topped the .300 mark in batting average 13 times, won four batting titles and amassed 3,000 hits in his 18 years with the Pirates. A 12-time All-Star and winner of 12 Gold Glove Awards for his defensive excellence, Clemente was the National League MVP in 1966 and a two-time World Series Champion (1960 and 1971). He is the Pirates' all-time leader in at-bats (9,454), hits (3,000) and total bases (4,492).
Kiner, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1975, won or shared the National League home run title in each of his first seven seasons with the Pirates, the only player in major league history to do so. He topped the 50-home run mark twice and was a five-time All-Star with the Pirates who averaged better than 100 RBIs a season. He led the NL in slugging percentage three times and his 301 home runs hit with the Pirates rank second on the club’s all-time list and his 795 walks rank fifth.
Mazeroski, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001, won eight Gold Glove Awards and earned the reputation as one of the finest fielding second basemen in the history of the game during his 17-year career. He holds National League records for most seasons leading the league in assists (nine), most seasons leading the league in double plays (eight) and most double plays turned in a single season (161 in 1966). Mazeroski was a seven-time All-Star who hit one of the most famous home runs in baseball history, a ninth-inning, walk-off blast against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series.
Gibson, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972, was considered by many to be the greatest slugger in the history of the Negro Leagues. He was a 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champ during his 17-year career in independent baseball and the Negro Leagues. Gibson led the league in home runs and RBIs in six consecutive seasons with the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays from 1933-38.
Leonard, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972, was one of the best pure hitters ever to play in the Negro leagues. Leonard was part of the Homestead Grays’ dynasty of the 1930s and 1940s and spent his entire 15-year career with the Grays, the longest term of service for any player with one team in Negro leagues history. He compiled a .345 lifetime batting average and played in a league-record 11 East-West All-Star Games while exhibiting stellar defense at first base.
Murtaugh managed over 2,000 games for the Pirates and has posted the second-most wins (1,115) in team history. He led the Pirates to nine winning records and five league/division titles in his 12 full seasons as manager. Murtaugh guided the Pirates to World Series championships in 1960 and 1971 and was named The Sporting News Manager of the Year in 1960 and 1970. He spent parts of 29 years with the Pirates as a player, coach, manager and front-office executive. He led the NL in stolen bases as a rookie in 1941.
Parker played 11 seasons (1973-83) in a Pittsburgh uniform and ranks among the Pirates' all-time top 10 in home runs (166), doubles (296), RBIs (758) and extra-base hits (524) while producing a .305 batting average. He was named the National League MVP in 1978 and captured back-to-back batting titles with the Pirates in 1977 (.338) and 1978 (.334). Parker was a World Series champion with the Bucs in 1979. The “Cobra” won three Gold Glove awards for his defensive excellence and was named to the NL All-Star team four times while wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform.
Stargell, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988, spent his entire 21-year career in a Pittsburgh uniform and is the Pirates' all-time leader in home runs (475), RBIs (1,540) and extra-base hits (953). Stargell was a seven-time All-Star and led the National League in home runs in 1971 and 1973. He won World Series championships with the Pirates in 1971 and 1979 and shared NL MVP honors in 1979 and was also named Most Valuable Player of both the NLCS and World Series that season.
Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1948, Traynor was recognized as one of the greatest third basemen of all-time. He compiled a .320 lifetime batting average in his 17 seasons with the Pirates. Traynor is the club’s all-time leader in games played at third base (1,864) and ranks fifth in hits (2,416), sixth in doubles (371) and fifth in extra-base hits (592). He hit .300 or better 10 times, while knocking in 100 or more runs seven times.
Vaughan, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985, holds the Pirates record for highest batting average in a season, posting a league-leading .385 mark in 1935. He also led the NL in on-base percentage (.491), slugging (.607) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.098) in 1935 while being named to his second of nine All-Star teams. Vaughan ranks second on the club’s all-time list with 1,381 games played at shortstop. He compiled a .324 batting average in his 10 seasons with the Pirates and led the league in walks and on-base percentage three straight years (1934-36).
Lloyd Waner, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1967, produced a .309 average or better in 10 of his first 12 seasons with the Pirates. His 223 hits during his rookie season of 1927 remains a club record. Waner set a club rookie record while leading the National League with 133 runs scored in 1927. He ranks fourth on the club’s all-time list with 1,680 games played in the outfield and ranks sixth on the club’s all-time hits list with 2,317.
Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1952, Paul Waner was a four-time All-Star with the Pirates who captured three National League batting titles, collected 200 or more hits eight times, and hit .300 or better in each of his first 12 seasons. He was the seventh player in big league history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Waner produced a club record 237 hits and led the NL with 131 RBIs in 1927 and compiled a .340 batting average in his 15 seasons with the Pirates, a figure that still ranks first on the club’s all-time list.
Wagner was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936. He is considered by many to be Major League Baseball’s greatest all-around player. He hit .300 or higher for 15 consecutive seasons from 1899-1913 and won eight National League batting titles. "The Flying Dutchman" also stole over 700 bases, led the league in RBIs four times and paced the circuit in slugging percentage six times. Wagner is the Pirates' all-time leader in games played at shortstop (1,887) and ranks second on the club’s list in hits (2,970) and doubles (556) while leading the charts in runs (1,521) and triples (231).
