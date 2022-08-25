The Pittsburgh Pirates released their 2023 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.
Twenty-two different teams will visit PNC Park as part of Major League Baseball’s new scheduling format.
The Pirates will open the 2023 campaign on March 30 at the Cincinnati Reds with a three-game series. Pittsburgh will play at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox from April 3-5.
The Pirates will return to Pittsburgh to face the Chicago White Sox in the home opener with the beginning of a three-game series from April 7-9.
Pittsburgh will also host Arizona, Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado, Detroit, Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami, Milwaukee, the New York Mets and Yankees, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, St. Louis, Texas, Toronto and Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.