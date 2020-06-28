The Pirates announced their initial 60-man player pool ahead of Sunday's 4 p.m. deadline for all clubs to list the group of players who will be able to play for them this season.
According to MLB's Operating Manual, all players on a 40-man roster “that the Club anticipates participating” during the season will be part of the player pool, while the rest will be made up of non-40-man roster players under contract. Any 40-man-roster players who are not included in a player pool will still be paid during the season.
No team will be allowed to exceed the limit of 60 players in its player pool at any time during Spring Training 2.0 or the regular season.
There are 39 players are on the 40-man roster. The roster includes: pitchers Steven Brault, JT Brubaker, Nick Burdi, Blake Cederlind, Kyle Crick, Miguel Del Pozo, Robbie Erlin, Michael Feliz, Geoff Hartlieb, Derek Holland, Clay Holmes, Keone Kela, Mitch Keller, Chad Kuhl, Joe Musgrove, Dovydas Neverauskas, Hector Noesi, Richard Rodriguez, Chris Stratton, Nik Turley and Trevor Williams; catchers Luke Maile, John Ryan Murphy and Jacob Stallings; infielders Josh Bell, Phillip Evans, Adam Frazier, Erik Gonzalez, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Colin Moran, Kevin Newman, Jose Osuna, JT Riddle and Cole Tucker; and outfielders Socrates Brito, Jarrod Dyson, Guillermo Heredia, Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds. Chris Archer, Kevin Kramer and Jameson Taillon are on the injured list.
Right-handed reliever Edgar Santana will miss all of the abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.
The 28-year-old Santana is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates.
He worked five hitless innings of relief in spring training before the MLB season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington called Santana’s suspension “disappointing.”
Santana’s salary of $581,500 was reduced to $215,370 due to the shortened season, and he will lose all of it. He received a $60,000 salary advance, however, and that money will be repaid to the team from the International Tax Fund.
Nineteen players will train in Altoona on the “taxi squad.” The list consists of pitchers Cody Bolton, Sam Howard, Max Kranick, James Marvel, Nick Mears, Braeden Ogle, Cody Ponce, Yacksel Rios and Aaron Shortridge, catchers Christian Kelley and Andrew Susac, infielders Ji-Hwan Bae, Rodolfo Castro, Will Craig, Oneil Cruz and Mason Martin, and outfielders Jason Martin, Jared Oliva and Travis Swaggerty.
On Saturday, the Pirates signed fifth-round pick Logan Hofmann, a right-handed pitcher from Northwestern State. The 20-year-old agreed to a deal worth $125,000, well below the slot value of $402,000. Hofmann, drafted by the Cardinals in the 36th round in 2019, recorded a 0.00 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 28 innings (four starts) in 2020.
