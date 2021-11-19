The Pittsburgh Pirates selected shortstop Liover Peguero and outfielders Canaan Smith-Njigba, Jack Suwinski and Travis Swaggerty to their 40-man roster.
The four are protected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.
Peguero, 20, hit .270 (101-for-374) with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 90 games while spending the entire 2021 season with High-A Greensboro.
Peguero was acquired from Arizona in the Starling Marte trade.
Peguero is currently ranked 66th overall among FanGraphs’ top 100 prospects and 77th overall by Baseball America.
Smith-Njigba, 22, is hitting .298 (17-for-57) with a .908 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) in the Arizona Fall League. He was acquired in the Jameson Taillon trade with the New York Yankees.
Smith-Njigba batted .258 (62-for-240) with 11 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBI in 73 minor league games in 2021 with Altoona and Indianapolis.
Suwinski, 23, .262 (96-for-367) with 17 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 111 minor league games in 2021. He was acquired from San Diego in the Adam Frazier deal.
Swaggerty, 24, played only 12 games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury. He was the Pirates’ 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Catcher Michael Perez was designated for assignment. Perez hit .143 with seven home runs in 2021.
The 40-man roster is currently at 40 players and consists of 20 pitchers, one catcher, 11 infielders and eight outfielders.
The most prominent prospect that the Pirates left unprotected is 22-year-old first baseman Mason Martin. Their minor league player of the year in 2019 and No. 17 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Martin hit 22 home runs this past season at Double-A Altoona and three at Triple-A Indianapolis, but batted only .241 and struck out 171 times.
Outfielder Cal Mitchell was left available. A 2017 second-round pick who is ranked their No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 20 by Baseball America, the 22-year-old Mitchell batted .280 with 19 doubles, 12 homers and 61 RBIs at Altoona this past season.
The Pirates also left several top-30 pitching prospects unprotected, though right-handers Tahnaj Thomas and Eddy Yean and lefty Omar Cruz all pitched at the Class A level this past season and aren’t considered major-league ready. Players selected in the Rule 5 Draft must spend the season on the major league roster or be returned to their original team. Cody Bolton, a former top-10 prospect now ranked No. 15 by Baseball America, missed most of the season after undergoing right knee surgery in May.
