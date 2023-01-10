The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Chavez Young from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson, who was designated for assignment this past week, on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Young was recognized as having the “best outfield arm” in the Blue Jays organization from 2019-22, according to Baseball America.
Young, who will attend big league camp as a non-roster invitee with the Pirates, hit a combined .237 (55-for-232) with six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 22 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 70 games during the 2022 season between Triple-A Buffalo and Single-A Dunedin (rehab).
Young has recorded at least 20 stolen bases four times in six seasons of minor league play, highlighted by a career-high 44 in 2018, which was tied for the most among Blue Jays farmhands.
The switch-hitting Young was also the only player in affiliated baseball with 50-plus extra base hits and 40-plus stolen bases while spending the entire 2018 season with Single-A Lansing in the Midwest League.
Young, who was born in Freeport, Bahamas, was selected by Toronto in the 39th round of the 2016 draft out of Faith Baptist (Ga.) Christian Academy.
Thompson went 3-10 with a 5.18 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings for the Pirates in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.