The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named.
The 28-year-old Mathias, who was designated for assignment on March 3, spent a majority of the 2022 season at the Triple-A level, where he hit a combined .322 (64-for-199) with 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, .422 on-base percentage, .518 slugging percentage and .940 on-base plus slugging percentage in 58 games between Nashville and Round Rock.
Mathias also played in six games with Milwaukee in 2022 before being acquired by Texas on Aug. 2. During the final month-and-a-half of the 2022 campaign with the Rangers, he hit .277 (18-for-65) with three doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, .365 OBP, .554 slugging percentage and .919 OPS in 24 games.
Mathias has played six different positions in his big league career, making 10 appearances in right field, seven at second base, six in left field, four at first base, two at third base and one in center field.
To make room for Mathias on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Max Kranick has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
