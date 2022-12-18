The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia on Sunday.
Joe spent the entire 2022 season with Colorado, where he hit .238 (96-for-404) with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 28 RBIs, 55 walks and 56 runs scored in 111 games. Joe posted a .744 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) against left-handed pitching in 2022.
Joe reached base safely in 90 of 110 games in 2022. The 30-year-old also reached base safely in 35 straight games from April 29 to June 9, which was the second-longest on-base streak by any big leaguer this past season and tied for the seventh-longest in Colorado history.
Joe also finished 2022 ranked 10th among all National League players with an 11.8 walk percentage.
The right-handed hitting Joe started 43 games in left field, 25 at designated hitter, 17 games at first base and 16 in right field. His seven outfield assists were tied with Charlie Blackmon for the most among Rockies outfielders in 2022.
During the 2021 season, Joe hit .285 (51-for-179) with nine doubles, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 26 walks and a .379 OBP in 63 games with Colorado. He hit at a .400 clip with runners in scoring position (16-for-40) and .455 (10-for-22) with runners in scoring position and two outs. He also hit .274 (23-for-84) with five home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 walks, a .394 OBP and .500 slugging percentage out of the leadoff spot.
This is Joe’s second stint with the Pirates organization after being the 39th overall selection in the 2014 draft out of the University of San Diego. Joe was traded to Atlanta for Sean Rodriguez in 2017. Joe made his big league debut in 2019 with the San Francisco Giants.
To make room for Joe on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Nick Mears was designated for assignment.
Garcia, 23, was the Pirates' third-round pick in 2020 out of Division III Chapman University. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Garcia started 23 games for High-A Greensboro and posted a 4-4 record and 3.66 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 113 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.